South African business activity recovers in November, but power cuts weigh - PMI

12/05/2022 | 02:41am EST
South Africa's struggling power utility Eskom, implementing regular power cuts in Cape Town

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African private sector activity recovered slightly in November, but output fell for the third straight month, weighed down by rotational power cuts and port strikes, a survey showed on Monday.

S&P Global's South Africa purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 50.6 in November from 49.5 in October, above the 50.0 line that divides expansions in activity from contractions.

The turnaround was largely due to an increase in new business volumes, with data in November suggesting a rise in sales for the first time since August.

"Supply chains remained disrupted by load shedding (power cuts) and the recent strikes at Transnet, leading to a further sharp lengthening of delivery times. Backlogs were also up, encouraging a renewed expansion in staffing levels," said David Owen, economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Regular power cuts have been a bane of South African people and businesses for more than a decade, but this year has been particularly bad as state power utility Eskom has struggled to keep lights on for longer periods of time.

Half of all surveyed firms predicted output to expand over the next year, amid expectations that disruption from power cuts would ease and price pressures would continue to soften, the survey said.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2022
