South African business confidence index falls in January - SACCI

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 15 (Reuters) - South African business
confidence fell in January, with crippling power cuts by state
utility Eskom weighing significantly on sentiment, data showed
on Wednesday.
The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI)
business confidence index fell to 112.9 in January from 117.3 in
December.
"The immediate needs of improving Eskom's current capacity
constraints and restoring its full generating capabilities
should receive urgent attention," SACCI said in a statement.
