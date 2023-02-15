Advanced search
South African business confidence index falls in January - SACCI

02/15/2023 | 04:30am EST
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 15 (Reuters) - South African business confidence fell in January, with crippling power cuts by state utility Eskom weighing significantly on sentiment, data showed on Wednesday.

The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI) business confidence index fell to 112.9 in January from 117.3 in December.

"The immediate needs of improving Eskom's current capacity constraints and restoring its full generating capabilities should receive urgent attention," SACCI said in a statement. (Reporting by Alexander Winning Editing by Promit Mukherjee)


