  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

South African business confidence index rises in November - SACCI

12/13/2022 | 04:30am EST
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 13 (Reuters) - South African business confidence rose in November, helped by an increase in new vehicle sales, share prices on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and manufacturing output, data showed on Tuesday.

The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI) business confidence index (BCI) increased to 110.9 in November from 109.4 in October, hitting the same level as in September.

"The present level of the SACCI BCI indicates that the disruptive effects experienced during and after Covid in 2020 and in 2021 has been largely overcome," SACCI said. (Reporting by Bhargav Acharya Editing by Alexander Winning)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BCI GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 0.6 Delayed Quote.1,900.00%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -0.33% 1975.92 Real-time Quote.0.41%
JSE LIMITED 1.10% 103.3 End-of-day quote.-7.77%
