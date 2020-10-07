Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South African business confidence's recovery stalls in September

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/07/2020 | 06:01am EDT
Nationwide coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African business confidence continued to show signs of recovery in September, albeit at a slow pace, as the lifting of strict lockdown restrictions boosted manufacturing output, exports and imports, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry's (SACCI) monthly business confidence index (BCI) dipped slightly to 85.7 in September from 85.8 in August -- which was a recovery from the July figure of 82.8.

The measure of the business climate in 2020 remained well below the 2019 average, at 84.3 index points compared to an average of 92.6 in the first nine months of last year.

Authors of the survey said this was below the average of 113 in 2009, suggesting the COVID-19 impact on business and the economy was worse than that of the 2007/08 global recession.

"It appears that the management of the Covid-19 pandemic by (the government) had a relatively successful impact on managing the health pandemic and ensuring mortality rates were much lower than originally forecast," SACCI said in a statement.

"The economy however took the pain given rising unemployment, business closures and the GDP decline."

In late march South Africa imposed tight controls on business activity, travel and social gathering, allowing only essential services and a few sectors of the economy to operate at limited capacity.

This dragged growth to its worst contraction in the second quarter, and cost the economy over 2 million jobs.

Since June, the measures have been gradually eased, and now sit at the lowest alert level, while international borders were opened this month.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.15% 475.02 Delayed Quote.-11.54%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -0.31% 1634.15 Delayed Quote.-9.20%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.10% 156.97 Delayed Quote.-8.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:16aROCHE LETTER : We will cover financial direct loss to affected sites
RE
06:16aROCHE LETTER : Current backlog likely to temporarily disrupt services, unfortunately we may not be able to provide a solution to avoid such disruption
RE
06:16aROCHE LETTER : Our customers' contingency plans may need to be activated
RE
06:16aRoche letter said transition from old to new warehouse led to unforeseen issues that caused "a very significant drop in our processing capacity"
RE
06:16aROCHE SAID IN LETTER TO UK CUSTOMERS ABOUT SUPPLY PROBLEMS : Situation will improve in coming days, confident of large step changes in coming weeks
RE
06:15aEU antitrust regulators accept Broadcom concessions, end probe
RE
06:15aFed Tenure Boosts Lael Brainard as Potential Biden Treasury Pick
DJ
06:11aU.S. Supreme Court to mull Google bid to end Oracle copyright suit
RE
06:10a2020 U.S. ELECTION : What you need to know right now
RE
06:07aRoche problems in UK threaten wide range of tests, treatments- biomedical body
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : UK's COVID-19 testing system hit by Roche supply problems
2FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : bans all QAnon groups as dangerous amid surging misinformation
3BNP PARIBAS : Risk haunts Societe Generale's Oudea in elusive hunt for growth
4APPLE INC. : U.S. lawmakers detail Big Tech's market abuses and press for strict reform
5TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA : TOMRA : joins forces with ReAct on Internet of Things platform for greater retail producti..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group