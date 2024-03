PRETORIA (Reuters) - South Africa's central bank kept its main lending rate unchanged at 8.25% in a decision announced on Wednesday.

It was the fifth meeting in a row that the bank has maintained its repo rate at the same level. All economists polled by Reuters had forecast that the rate would be left unchanged.

