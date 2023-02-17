South African cheetahs begin journey to India

will soon call India home

as part of a plan to reintroduce

the big cats to the region

Location: Limpopo, South Africa

They are the first of dozens

that South Africa has promised

India over the next decade

(Vincent van der Merwe, Conservation official)

"Cheetah have been in decline for the past 13,000 years. South Africa is the first country to reverse the decline of wild cheetah populations and our metapopulation has grown from 217 to 520 in the last twelve years. So, we're now in a position to export wild cheetahs to other countries for reintroduction efforts and this is the first time we have cheetahs available for these reintroduction efforts."

They will join eight cheetahs from Namibia

that were released in India last year