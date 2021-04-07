South African factory activity up slightly in March - PMI

IHS Markit's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose slightly to 50.3 from 50.2 in February, remaining above the 50 level that indicates expansion for the sixth month in a row.

"Business output continued to expand at the end of the first quarter of 2021 ...However, with many respondents seeing a drop in client demand, the rate of expansion slowed and was only slight," IHS Markit said in a statement.

Growth in the output index slowed to 50.3 in March from 50.5 in February, while the new orders index fell for a fifth consecutive month to 49.6 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Additional supply concerns may constrain activity further in the coming months, before the global COVID-19 vaccine roll-out can restore business confidence and global demand later in the year," IHS Markit economist David Owen said.

South Africa is Africa's hardest-hit country in terms of recorded coronavirus cases and deaths, while its vaccination programme has so far lagged wealthier nations - raising prospects of tighter lockdown restrictions should infections rise rapidly again.

The economy contracted by 7% in 2020, its worst annual decline in a century, after the virus disrupted activity.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; editing by John Stonestreet)