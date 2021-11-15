Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South African grocer Shoprite's quarterly sales rises over 9%

11/15/2021 | 03:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Shoppers leave the Shoprite store in Daveyton

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's largest grocery retailer Shoprite Holdings Ltd on Monday reported a 9.3% rise in its first quarter sales, helped by robust trading in its supermarkets in South Africa.

By 0734 GMT, shares were up 4.65% at 193.61 rand.

Shoprite, which has more than 2,800 stores in 13 African countries, also said its supermarkets division in South Africa was on track to open the planned 131 new stores in the current financial year, which began on July 1.

That division, the group's core business, increased sales by 11.6% despite civil unrest in July, during which 135 supermarkets and 54 liquor shops were severely impacted due to looting and arson attacks.

Shoprite estimates the book value of the damage to property, fixtures and fittings, stock and fleet at around 1.25 billion rand ($81.74 million).

Shoprite has cover in place from the South African Special Risks Insurance Association to the value of 1.5 billion rand and has to date received an initial 500 million rand payment, it said.

Its supermarkets in the rest of Africa, notably Zambia, increased sales by 1.9%.

Growth in constant currency however "continues to be eroded on translation into the group's reporting currency, the rand, but nonetheless a return to rand based growth, albeit at a low level, is positive," Shoprite added.

The furniture unit's sales declined by 10.5% during the quarter, in part a result of the high sales growth base created over this period last year when sales increased by 20.6% as shoppers reinvested in their homes. The business was also impacted by the civil unrest.

Looking ahead to the festive trading season, Shoprite said it can confirm that the group is well positioned and adequately stocked across the board, amid global supply chain disruptions.($1 = 15.2920 rand)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru and Nqobile Dludla in Johannesburg; Editing by Shailesh Kuber & Simon Cameron-Moore)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:59aAs autos go electric, Toyota chases hydrogen dream
RE
03:57aDollar eases from 16-mth high as traders seek clues on Fed rate plans
RE
03:56aChairman of spain's bbva says "metrics" of deal in turkey are unbeatable taking into account the price
RE
03:55aCeo of spain's bbva says is aware that exposure to emerging markets is increasing, says transaction in turkey "at this price it is an amazing deal"
RE
03:54aSonova beats half-year earnings estimates, warns of supply chain issues
RE
03:53aDollar eases from 16-mth high as traders seek clues on Fed rate plans
RE
03:52aINSTANT VIEW : Reaction to Shell scrapping dual share structure
RE
03:52aPhilippine central bank says september remittances up 5.2 pct yr/yr
RE
03:51aPhilippine central bank says september remittances at $2.737 bln
RE
03:50aChairman of spain's bbva says entry price in turkey is key and considers it to be very attractive for shareholders
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Shell to scrap dual share structure, as it battles activist investor
2IBM, Amazon partner to extend reach of data tools for oil companies
3China property hit by rare convergence of demand, supply declines
4Altice founder Drahi seeks bigger stake in Britain's BT - sources
5Japan, U.S. agree to start talks on additional steel, aluminum tariffs

HOT NEWS