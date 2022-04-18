South African military deployed to flood-ravaged province

A week after the torrential rains began, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) said on Monday it had been instructed to activate 10,000 troops for tasks including mop-up work and transporting aid.

The SANDF would also provide medical support and helicopters for rescue and reconnaissance missions.

The floods have left thousands homeless, knocked out power and water services and disrupted operations at one of Africa's busiest ports, Durban.

Outside the town of Umbumbulu about 45 km (28 miles) southwest of Durban, herdsman Mbukeni Khwela accompanied police officers and sniffer dogs to scour a river for a missing neighbour who had been swept away.

"We have found her son, but we haven't found her," the 59-year-old said.

KwaZulu-Natal's premier on Sunday said the death toll had risen to 443, with 63 people still unaccounted for.

Police said they were mourning two officers and a sniffer dog killed in the floods, among the worst to affect the east coast province in recorded history.

