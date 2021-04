The precious metals miner said refined production increased to 973,000 ounces in the quarter after completion of the rebuild of its Anglo Converter Plant (ACP) in November. Total production rose 7% to 1.021 million ounces.

Amplats declared force majeure and cut its production outlook last year after the explosion at the ACP plant halted processing activity.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by David Goodman)