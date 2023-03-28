JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's state-owned logistics company Transnet said on Tuesday that Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan will lead a delegation to China next month to fast-track the delivery of locomotives and spare parts by Chinese rail equipment manufacturer CRRC E-Loco to Transnet.

The two have engaged in legal battles after Transnet halted the supply of 1,064 locomotives from four original equipment suppliers, including CRRC, saying that 2014 contracts worth 54.4 billion rand ($3 billion) had been unlawfully awarded by the previous board and management.

"Minister Gordhan remains hopeful that talks with his Chinese counterparts will yield positive results," Transnet said in a statement.

In January, Transnet said CRRC had shown unwillingness to engage with South African authorities to "normalise its operations" in the country.

($1 = 18.1675 rand)

