The two have engaged in legal battles after Transnet halted the supply of 1,064 locomotives from four original equipment suppliers, including CRRC, saying that 2014 contracts worth 54.4 billion rand ($3 billion) had been unlawfully awarded by the previous board and management.
"Minister Gordhan remains hopeful that talks with his Chinese counterparts will yield positive results," Transnet said in a statement.
In January, Transnet said CRRC had shown unwillingness to engage with South African authorities to "normalise its operations" in the country.
($1 = 18.1675 rand)
(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by James Macharia Chege)