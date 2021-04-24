South African public sector union prepares for strike as wage talks hit deadlock

JOHANNESBURG, April 24 (Reuters) - One of South Africa's
largest public sector trade unions said on Saturday that it was
preparing for a strike, as wage talks with the government
reached a deadlock.
Africa's most industrialised nation is trying to rein in
public sector salaries to arrest a rapid build-up in debt that
has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the 2021 budget presented in February, the National
Treasury said ways to curb the wage bill could include freezing
salaries for the next three years, headcount reductions and
changing or abolishing some benefits for civil servants.
Those proposals further strained relations with unions,
after a court battle over the government's failure to raise
salaries last year.
The Public Servants Association (PSA) said in a statement on
Saturday that it rejected a revised government offer made on
Friday and would strike to secure salary increases for its more
than 235,000 members.
Public sector unions affiliated with the COSATU federation,
the country's largest union grouping, said in a separate
statement that a deadlock had been reached and they were
consulting members over next steps.
A spokeswoman for the ministry negotiating on behalf of the
government told Reuters its position had not changed since a
Thursday statement saying there was no money for higher wages.
She declined to elaborate.
At the start of negotiations in March, unions demanded wage
increases of inflation plus 4% for all workers in the 2021/22
fiscal year, as well as better housing payments and a risk
allowance because of COVID-19. Annual inflation is currently
around 3%.
The government offered no salary increases during the first
round of talks.
The PSA said the government's tweaked offer on Friday
proposed using "funds allocated for pay progression,
resettlement costs, daily allowances, and encashment of leave to
fund a cost-of-living adjustment," which it called nothing more
than "shifting funds".
"The employer is hell-bent on a zero-increase approach,"
COSATU said in its statement.
