Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South African public sector union prepares for strike as wage talks hit deadlock

04/24/2021 | 08:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JOHANNESBURG, April 24 (Reuters) - One of South Africa's largest public sector trade unions said on Saturday that it was preparing for a strike, as wage talks with the government reached a deadlock.

Africa's most industrialised nation is trying to rein in public sector salaries to arrest a rapid build-up in debt that has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the 2021 budget presented in February, the National Treasury said ways to curb the wage bill could include freezing salaries for the next three years, headcount reductions and changing or abolishing some benefits for civil servants.

Those proposals further strained relations with unions, after a court battle over the government's failure to raise salaries last year.

The Public Servants Association (PSA) said in a statement on Saturday that it rejected a revised government offer made on Friday and would strike to secure salary increases for its more than 235,000 members.

Public sector unions affiliated with the COSATU federation, the country's largest union grouping, said in a separate statement that a deadlock had been reached and they were consulting members over next steps.

A spokeswoman for the ministry negotiating on behalf of the government told Reuters its position had not changed since a Thursday statement saying there was no money for higher wages. She declined to elaborate.

At the start of negotiations in March, unions demanded wage increases of inflation plus 4% for all workers in the 2021/22 fiscal year, as well as better housing payments and a risk allowance because of COVID-19. Annual inflation is currently around 3%.

The government offered no salary increases during the first round of talks.

The PSA said the government's tweaked offer on Friday proposed using "funds allocated for pay progression, resettlement costs, daily allowances, and encashment of leave to fund a cost-of-living adjustment," which it called nothing more than "shifting funds".

"The employer is hell-bent on a zero-increase approach," COSATU said in its statement.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Wendell Roelf, Editing by Ros Russell)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:14aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF UZBEKISTAN  : The International university of tourism “Silk Road” has started cooperation with the Balkan countries
PU
08:11aSouth African public sector union prepares for strike as wage talks hit deadlock
RE
07:22aECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES  : Commission's Women, Peace and Security Guidelines Unveiled for Continuous Gender Mainstreaming of Peace and Security Operations
PU
06:59aNigeria returns Addax's revoked oilfields, overriding regulator
RE
06:21aBotswana's Debswana expects new strategy to create at least $900 million in extra revenue
RE
06:11aSouth Africa lifts power licence threshold, but not enough
RE
06:00aMalaysia pm says hopes myanmar will consider proposal to release political detainees promptly and unconditionally
RE
05:59aMalaysia pm says deplorable situation in myanmar must stop immediately, killings and violence must end
RE
05:57aMalaysia prime minister says hopes myanmar will accept malaysia proposal to allow the asean chair and asean secretary general to have access into myanmar
RE
05:56aMalaysia says it is extremely concerned about situation unfolding in myanmar in recent months, at asean leaders summit in jakarta discussing myanmar crisis
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1India's daily coronavirus cases climb to new world record as hospitals buckle
2APPLE INC. : Fortnite's Mastermind Goes to Battle with Apple
3STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL N : Ahead of expected IPO, Pepco takes PEPCO br..
4QUALCOMM, INC. : QUALCOMM : In praise of Trans-Atlantic tech cooperation
5HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. : HONDA MOTOR : to be Title Sponsor of the 2021 FIA Formula One Japanese Grand Prix

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ