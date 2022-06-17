South African rand and stocks drop amid global fears of recession

At 1618 GMT, the rand traded at 16.0400 against the dollar, down 0.25% from its previous close.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six peers, was up 0.97% to 104.89.

Currency markets have been roiled by one of the biggest runs of monetary policy tightening in decades, including the Federal Reserve's mid-week three-quarters-of-a-percent rate increase, its biggest since 1995, and the Swiss National Bank's surprise decision to hike rates by 0.5%.

ETM Analytics said in a research note that the dollar/rand is expected to remain volatile into next week.

"Rising US Treasury yields and a bearish bias in global equities means the ZAR's resilience will continue to be tested in the near term," ETM said.

On the stock market, the Top-40 index fell 3.4% while the broader all-share index dropped 3.13%.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was stable at 10.245%.

