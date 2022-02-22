Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South African rand and stocks gain on hopes Ukraine war can be averted

02/22/2022 | 11:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A South African Rand is seen in this illustration picture

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -The South African rand and stocks strengthened on Tuesday, as investors hoped that a war in Ukraine could be averted despite Russia's deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

The threat of a conflict on Europe's eastern flank had flared on Monday, shaking global markets. [GLOB/MKTS]

But investors were soothed by Russia saying it would only recognise the regions' independence within the boundaries that Moscow-backed separatists currently control, and as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy played down the prospect of a large-scale conflict.

At 1607 GMT, the risk-sensitive rand traded at 15.0375 against the dollar, 0.97% stronger than its previous close.

Stocks rebounded from losses seen in morning and early afternoon trade to end in the black, with the Johannesburg All-Share index up 0.17% while the Top-40 index rose 0.26%.

"The old adage goes that the market hates uncertainty and while that has clearly been evident at times over the last couple of weeks, there's no doubt that investors continue to be tempted back in at the slightest hint of diplomacy winning the day," Craig Erlam, a Senior Market Analyst at OANDA, said.

"Even after the events of the last 24 hours and all of the rhetoric that's accompanied it, there remains hope."

Sentiment was also lifted by positive earnings from South African companies as the results season entered another week.

On Wednesday, attention will shift to the 2022 budget that Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will table in parliament from around 1200 GMT.

Analysts expect Godongwana to present an improved short-term picture thanks to bumper tax receipts from the mining sector, but they remain concerned about the country's long-term fiscal trajectory.

The yield on the benchmark 2030 government bond added 4.5 basis points to 9.165%, reflecting a weaker price.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Nick Macfie)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK, INC. -1.03% 748.25 Delayed Quote.-17.43%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.00% 1.35941 Delayed Quote.0.46%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.21% 0.78528 Delayed Quote.-0.95%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.90% 560.38 Delayed Quote.4.20%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.02% 2082.54 Delayed Quote.4.82%
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) -0.54% 17.05728 Delayed Quote.-5.89%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.31% 1.13418 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.20% 0.013397 Delayed Quote.-0.26%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.79% 0.67478 Delayed Quote.-2.15%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.07% 181.01 Delayed Quote.3.32%
STANDARD BANK GROUP LIMITED -0.80% 159.96 End-of-day quote.14.25%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.35% 79.3352 Delayed Quote.4.16%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) -0.73% 15.0415 Delayed Quote.-5.35%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:35aGermany freezes pipeline project as West reacts to Russian moves in Ukraine
RE
11:32aBiden to deliver remarks on Russia and Ukraine later on Tuesday, White House says
RE
11:28aU.S. to start 'waves of sanctions' against Russia within hours - White House
RE
11:25aDollar dips in choppy trade caused by Ukraine uncertainty
RE
11:25aPeloton online services hit by outage
RE
11:22aDollar dips in choppy trade caused by Ukraine uncertainty
RE
11:19aUkraine tensions, Home Depot drag Wall Street lower
RE
11:14aU.S. EPA aims to get biofuel blending law on track
RE
11:14aSouth African rand and stocks gain on hopes Ukraine war can be averted
RE
11:09aPortuguese cement and glass companies join green hydrogen consortium
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine war fears shake stocks and send oil soaring
2Putin orders Russian troops to Ukraine after recognising breakaway regi..
3Allianz fires two managers in wake of investment fund collapse
4Volkswagen and top investor steer towards Porsche IPO
5Exclusive-HSBC targets 34% oil and gas emissions cut by 2030

HOT NEWS