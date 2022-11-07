Advanced search
South African rand and stocks weaken in early trade

11/07/2022 | 02:46am EST
Workers wearing protective masks are seen at the reception with an electronic board displaying major indices at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange building in Sandton

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand and stocks weakened in early trade on Monday, reversing some of the gains made last week after U.S. jobs data raised hopes the Federal Reserve could soon soften its stance on interest rates.

At 0714 GMT, the rand traded at 18.0025 against the dollar, 0.67% weaker than its previous close.

The decline comes after the currency rose on Friday almost 3%, supported by a softer dollar.

"Although the rand came under significant pressure ahead of the U.S. Fed's decision to hike interest rates by a further 75 basis points, the local unit regained significant lost ground towards the end of the week," Nedbank economists wrote in a note.

On the stock market, the Top-40 and the broader all-share indexes were down around 0.3% in early trade.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was weaker in early deals, with the yield up 3 basis points to 10.655%.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.25% 1.13008 Delayed Quote.-15.94%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.29% 0.7374 Delayed Quote.-6.44%
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) 0.20% 17.8894 Delayed Quote.-2.00%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.01% 0.99279 Delayed Quote.-12.68%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.41% 0.01215 Delayed Quote.-9.15%
NEDBANK GROUP LIMITED 1.88% 219.04 End-of-day quote.25.15%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.30% 0.58738 Delayed Quote.-13.80%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) 0.16% 18.03023 Delayed Quote.11.91%
HOT NEWS