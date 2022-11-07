South African rand and stocks weaken in early trade

At 0714 GMT, the rand traded at 18.0025 against the dollar, 0.67% weaker than its previous close.

The decline comes after the currency rose on Friday almost 3%, supported by a softer dollar.

"Although the rand came under significant pressure ahead of the U.S. Fed's decision to hike interest rates by a further 75 basis points, the local unit regained significant lost ground towards the end of the week," Nedbank economists wrote in a note.

On the stock market, the Top-40 and the broader all-share indexes were down around 0.3% in early trade.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was weaker in early deals, with the yield up 3 basis points to 10.655%.

