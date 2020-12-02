Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South African rand dips ahead of wage dispute hearing

12/02/2020 | 02:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A worker shows his payment outside the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand dipped in early trade on Wednesday, ahead of a court hearing on a public sector wage dispute later in the day that could have important implications for government finances.

At 0615 GMT, the rand traded at 15.2700 against the U.S. dollar, around 0.15% weaker than its previous close.

The rand had gained on Tuesday, as hopes of a coronavirus vaccine and signs of economic recovery around the world kept investors interested in riskier assets.

Trade unions took the government to court after it failed to pay wage increases in April that were agreed under a three-year deal struck in 2018 but which officials say are no longer affordable.

Curbing its salary bill is a key part of the government's plan to arrest rising debt levels, and if the court sides with the unions and makes the government pay, it could jeopardise that plan.

The hearing will start around 0800 GMT.

Government bonds also dipped in early trade, as the yield on the 2030 bond rose 1 basis point to 9.02%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) 0.09% 18.38872 Delayed Quote.17.16%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) -0.03% 15.218 Delayed Quote.10.21%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:51aOil prices slip but traders cheer vaccine approval
RE
02:51aINSTANT VIEW : Britain approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, rollout to begin next week
RE
02:50aUK watchdog studies "range anxiety" in electric vehicle charging
RE
02:47aCOVID-19 vaccine sprint as Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna seek emergency EU approval
RE
02:47aGerman retail sales rebound before partial lockdown
RE
02:43aUK economy won't reach pre-COVID-19 level for at least two years - Reuters poll
RE
02:39aDollar decline stalls; yuan pares gain after Biden's comment on trade deal
RE
02:35aBOJ ready to extend aid for pandemic-hit firms, deputy governor says
RE
02:30aChina says U.S. is adopting discriminating policies on Chinese firms
RE
02:30aChina foreign ministry, on u.s. house of representatives backing bill that could block chinese firms from u.s. securities market, says authorities should enhance dialogue
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Salesforce to buy workplace app Slack in $27.7 billion deal
2Nikola dives 15% after share lockup period expires, reworked GM deal
3S&P 500, Nasdaq end at record highs on vaccine optimism
4No-trade deal Brexit is still possible, UK minister says
5DAX : Asian shares bounce on hopes for U.S. stimulus, vaccine

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ