  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

South African rand drops as power cuts, wage talks weigh

10/25/2022 | 03:37am EDT
FILE PHOTO: South African Rand coins are seen in this photo illustration

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened in early trade on Tuesday, as local issues such as power cuts and deadlocked wage talks weighed on sentiment.

At 0711 GMT, the rand traded at 18.4700 against the U.S. dollar, 0.46% weaker than its previous close.

"The rand started the new week off by reversing all of Friday's gains, and is once again poised to test the R18.5000/$ mark in the days ahead," ETM Analytics said in a research note, adding the rand on Monday recorded its biggest one-day decline since June.

Analysts flagged power outages that have become the norm. They added public sector wage negotiations and political contestation in the leadup to the African National Congress (ANC) December leadership conference among rising risks.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was little changed in early deals, with the yield up 0.5 basis point to 11.045%.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) 0.35% 18.21816 Delayed Quote.-1.93%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) 0.43% 18.47495 Delayed Quote.13.06%
