Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

South African rand extends gains in early trade

12/20/2022 | 04:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A South African Rand is seen in this illustration picture

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand held on to gains against the dollar on Tuesday after President Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected as leader of the governing African National Congress (ANC) party.

At 0711 GMT, the rand traded at 17.3200 against the dollar, 0.17% stronger than its previous close.

The local currency jumped on Monday as Ramaphosa beat former health minister Zweli Mkhize to secure a second five-year term as ANC leader, clearing the way for him to contest the presidency again at 2024 elections.

ETM Analytics said in a note that the news of Ramaphosa's re-election came as a relief to investors.

"All eyes will return to offshore developments, including global equity market performance, China's unfolding COVID experience and the guidance from global central banks," analysts said, suggesting a calmer end to the year.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was almost unchanged in early deals, with the yield at 10.145%.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian, editing by Ed Osmond)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.16% 1.21696 Delayed Quote.-10.13%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.14% 0.73359 Delayed Quote.-7.70%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.03% 452.98 Real-time Quote.-15.53%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -1.34% 1951.59 Real-time Quote.-2.01%
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) -0.25% 18.36121 Delayed Quote.2.87%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.17% 1.06294 Delayed Quote.-6.91%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.17% 0.012089 Delayed Quote.-9.96%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.08% 0.63618 Delayed Quote.-6.81%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.73% 150 Real-time Quote.-14.33%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) -0.42% 17.2752 Delayed Quote.10.33%
Latest news "Economy"
04:19aJustin Bieber slams H&M "trash" merchandise featuring his image
RE
04:15aStocks hit 3-week low on surprise BOJ policy tweak, China COVID woes
RE
04:09aCentral African Republic delays crypto token listing, cites 'market conditions'
RE
04:09aRouble extends slide as fears over oil and gas sanctions bite
RE
04:05aSouth African rand extends gains in early trade
RE
04:02aSmartphone maker Xiaomi to slash 10% of jobs amid China's COVID battle
RE
04:01aCanada imposes new sanctions on two former Haiti ministers accused of corruption
RE
04:00aFrench power supply risk reduced to 'medium' for rest of winter - RTE
RE
03:58aTerry Hall, singer with ska band The Specials, dies aged 63
RE
03:57aAnalysis-Politics and Islam bring Indonesian compromise on criminal code
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Morning bid: Sayonara, cheap money
2BP : Jefferies remains Neutral
3SHELL (NEU) : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
4TOTALENERGIES : Buy rating from Jefferies
5Indonesia 2022 trade surplus to hit record, gap seen shrinking in 2023

HOT NEWS