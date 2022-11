At 0719 GMT the rand was up 0.24% against the dollar at 17.3225.

"The outlook for the rand has improved considerably, and this past week's performance is a sign of things to come," ETM Analytics wrote in a research note.

On the stock market, the Top-40 and the broader all-share indexes rose more than 2% in early trade.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was stronger in early deals, with the yield down 12 basis points at 10.160%.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by David Goodman)