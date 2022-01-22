Log in
South African rand extends rally on rate hike bets, weaker dollar

01/22/2022 | 03:02am EST
South African Rand coins are seen in this illustration picture

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The South African rand extended gains into a third day on Friday as traders positioned for an interest rate hike next week and the dollar slipped.

By 1600 GMT the rand was 0.8% stronger at 15.1100 to the dollar and up 1.7% this week. The dollar was down around 0.2% against a basket of currencies on Friday.

Analysts at Rand Merchant Bank said in a research note that the rand "could be vulnerable to a correction given its remarkable performance for the week and year relative to other emerging markets".

Expectations for a Jan. 27 rate hike grew on Wednesday, when December consumer inflation came in higher than expectations at 5.9% year on year, close to the top of the South African Reserve Bank's 3%-6% target range.

Economists polled by Reuters predict a 25 basis point increase in the repo rate to 4.00% next week. That would be the second successive hike after the central bank raised rates in November.

Also supporting the rand, the World Bank approved a $750 million, low-interest loan to help South Africa recover from the COVID-19 fallout.

"This loan will support the government of South Africa's efforts to accelerate its COVID-19 response aimed at protecting the poor and vulnerable," the World Bank and South Africa's National Treasury said in a joint statement early on Friday.

Shares on the local bourse tumbled on Friday with the two main indexes on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) losing all their gains of the week as poor earnings releases from the U.S. overshadowed a Chinese stimulus boost that pumped up the market on Wednesday.

"There is a lot of short-term noise around inflation, stimulus and earnings and this is making the market frothy," said David Shapiro, equity strategist at Sasfin Securities.

In the long run, however, governments cannot afford to derail the economy after two years of stimulus and that bodes well for the market, he said, but cautioned that 2022 will not be as stellar as 2021.

The FTSE/JSE benchmark all-share index fell by 1.83% to end the week at 74,835 points and the FTSE/JSE blue-chip index of top 40 companies slipped by 2.01% to 68,186 points.

The government's 2030 bond was slightly firmer in early deals, with the yield falling 5.5 basis points to 9.245%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS