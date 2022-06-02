Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South African rand firm against dollar

06/02/2022 | 04:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Photo illustration of U.S. dollar notes displayed in Johannesburg

(Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed in early trade on Thursday, even as the U.S. dollar held its gains against major peers.

At 0630 GMT, the rand traded at 15.5700 against the dollar, 0.16% stronger than its previous close.

The rand took its cue from global markets, after sky-high oil prices eased on a report that Saudi Arabia was ready to pump more oil if Russian output fell.

South Africa's government outlined new measures this week to ease pressure on consumers to curb steeply rising domestic fuel prices.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major peers, was trading at 102.390.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was weaker in early deals, with the yield up 1 basis point to 9.88%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:45aRussia's national depository to replace Citi as Eurobond servicing agent
RE
04:44aSweden's ruling Social Democrats gain support ahead of September election
RE
04:43aBeijing city reports one new community COVID case in 15 hours to 3 pm Thursday
RE
04:40aIndia weighs panel to rule on appeals against social media takedowns
RE
04:39aChina 'firmly' opposes U.S.-Taiwan trade initiative
RE
04:37aDefeat device car owners entitled to damages - EU court adviser
RE
04:36aRussia tightens grip on Ukrainian city, raps U.S. for supplying rockets
RE
04:34aShares steady as oil drops on talk of output boost
RE
04:33aShares steady as oil drops on talk of output boost
RE
04:32aChinese stocks rise on stimulus, Shanghai reopening; COVID uncertainty lingers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Who is Javier Olivan, Meta's next COO?
2Saudi Arabia to raise oil production if Russian output falls under sanc..
3Mithra Pharmaceuticals S A : Exercise of a Call Option from Goldman Sac..
4OC Oerlikon : Oerlikon Barmag – focus on eccentric screw pumps an..
5Facebook-owner Meta Platforms' Sheryl Sandberg to leave after 14 years

HOT NEWS