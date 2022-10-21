Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
 

South African rand firms against dollar; stocks edge lower

10/21/2022 | 11:44am EDT
A street trader counts out change for a customer in Durban

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -The South African rand strengthened on Friday, as the dollar traded lower despite bets on the U.S. Federal Reserve raising interest rates again in November.

The rand was 0.71% stronger at 18.1775 against the dollar as of 1527 GMT, compared with its previous close.

Investors will now focus on the South African government's mid-term budget next week, with a Reuters poll predicting the National Treasury will be able to trim this year's projected budget deficit thanks to buoyant mining receipts.

The rand has been mainly at the mercy of global drivers for the past several days, advancing in the early part of the week before falling back.

Domestic economic data this week were mixed, with September inflation slowing to 7.5% year on year from 7.6% the previous month, in line with analysts' estimates. But retail sales disappointed, rising just 2.0% year on year in August compared with estimates for a 4.2% growth.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the Top-40 and the broader all-share indexes closed 0.4% lower.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was weaker in afternoon deals, with the yield up 8 basis points at 11.025%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Toby Chopra and Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
MOST READ NEWS

1Factbox-Elon Musk says recession could last until 2024
2Nasdaq futures fall after Snap's ad demand alarm
3Explainer-Yen is past key 150 threshold. What's next?
4Adidas Shares Stumble After 2022 Guidance Cut
5Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap

