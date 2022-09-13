Advanced search
South African rand firms ahead of U.S. inflation data

09/13/2022 | 03:13am EDT
A street money changer counts South African Rands in Harare

(Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed in early trade on Tuesday, as the dollar traded lower ahead of U.S. inflation data that could show signs of easing price pressure.

At 0636 GMT, the rand traded at 17.0950 per dollar, 0.18% firmer than its previous close.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six rivals, was down 0.176% at 108.030.

"Given prevailing uncertainty around the Fed's policy outlook, no economic data matters more these days than U.S. inflation," economists at ETM Analytics said in a note.

"The recent rally in risk assets suggests that the market is expecting the August data to show a continued moderation of price pressures that will all but confirm that the worst of this inflation episode is in the rear-view mirror," they added.

Traders will also be looking at data on July mining, which will be released by Statistics South Africa at 0930 GMT.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was almost unchanged in early deals, with the yield at 10.190%.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian in Johannesburg; Editing by Bradley Perrett)


© Reuters 2022
