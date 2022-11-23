Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

South African rand firms ahead of central bank rate decision

11/23/2022 | 10:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration photo of South African rand

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South Africa's rand strengthened on Wednesday ahead of a highly anticipated interest rate decision by the South African Reserve Bank (SARB).

At 1545 GMT, the rand was trading at 16.9850, up 1.54% from its previous close.

Earlier in the day, data from Statistics South Africa showed the country's headline consumer inflation quickened to 7.6% year-on-year in October, from 7.5% in September.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected headline inflation to dip to 7.4% in annual terms.

The uptick in inflation is likely to give impetus to the SARB's hawkish stance at its final meeting of the year on Thursday. A Reuters poll forecast last week that the central bank would hike its repo rate another 75 basis points to 7%.

"The higher inflation print provides further support to a 75 basis point hike by the South African central bank, which will look to keep pace with that of its global peers," said Shaun Murison, senior market analyst at IG.

Shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange rose, with the Top-40 index closing up 1.01% and the broader all-share index ending 0.9% higher.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was stronger, with the yield down 9 basis points at 10.195%.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian, Bhargav Acharya and Susan Mathew; editing by Rashmi Aich and Mark Heinrich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) -0.72% 17.63916 Delayed Quote.-2.35%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) -1.30% 17.01174 Delayed Quote.8.40%
Latest news "Economy"
11:32aPatagonia sues Gap for copying 'iconic' flap pocket
RE
11:28aEasyJet calls on over-45s to fill cabin crew vacancies
RE
11:26aU.S. crude oil stocks in SPR fall to lowest level since March 1984 - EIA
RE
11:25aMexico's central bank not about to 'decouple' from Fed on rates, board member says
RE
11:24aU.S. sanctions Iranian officials amid Tehran's ongoing crackdown on protests
RE
11:22aBoE's Pill says further rate hikes likely needed
RE
11:22aItaly and France agree on need to strengthen industrial ties, Rome says
RE
11:14aJudge blocks New York limits on carrying guns on private property
RE
11:12aUkrainians are 'unbreakable', Zelenskiy says after Russian air strikes
RE
11:10aGermany plans 33% windfall tax on gas, coal and oil firms - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Air products, Best Buy, Glencore, Sage, Stanle..
2Stellantis stores cars in old French airfield amid delivery logjam - so..
3Fed minutes may show debate over risks of aggressive rate hikes
4U.S. weekly jobless claims increase more than expected
5Naspers 1st Half Operating Loss Narrowed On Robust Ecommerce Revenue

HOT NEWS