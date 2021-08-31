South African rand firms as dollar hovers near two-week low

The greenback had one of its biggest daily percentage declines of the month on Friday after Powell said tapering could begin this year but that the central bank was in no hurry to raise interest rates.

That boosted market sentiment globally and the risk-sensitive rand has rallied since.

At 0630 GMT, the rand traded at 14.6100 against the dollar, 0.5% stronger than its previous close.

While global investor attention shifts to a U.S. jobs report at the end of the week, the domestic focus is on economic data releases like trade due around 1200 GMT on Tuesday, and a PMI survey on Friday.

Central bank data on Tuesday showed private-sector credit returned to a year-on-year growth in July for the first time since February, but that did little to influence rand trading.

The benchmark 2030 government bond firmed in early deals, with the yield falling 3 basis points to 8.735%.

