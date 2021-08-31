Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South African rand firms as dollar hovers near two-week low

08/31/2021 | 03:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration photo of South African rand

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand strengthened early on Tuesday, as the dollar hovered near a two-week low in the wake of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's dovish speech at last week's Jackson Hole symposium.

The greenback had one of its biggest daily percentage declines of the month on Friday after Powell said tapering could begin this year but that the central bank was in no hurry to raise interest rates.

That boosted market sentiment globally and the risk-sensitive rand has rallied since.

At 0630 GMT, the rand traded at 14.6100 against the dollar, 0.5% stronger than its previous close.

While global investor attention shifts to a U.S. jobs report at the end of the week, the domestic focus is on economic data releases like trade due around 1200 GMT on Tuesday, and a PMI survey on Friday.

Central bank data on Tuesday showed private-sector credit returned to a year-on-year growth in July for the first time since February, but that did little to influence rand trading.

The benchmark 2030 government bond firmed in early deals, with the yield falling 3 basis points to 8.735%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:59aAmerican chamber of commerce in southwest china's chengdu says it was ordered shut by authorities
RE
03:55aProsus doubles down on India with $4.7 billion deal for BillDesk
RE
03:52aHarmony Gold swings to annual profit on AngloGold asset buy
RE
03:49aS.Africa's Old Mutual raises 2023 targets on return to half-year profit
RE
03:47aSouth Africa private sector credit up 0.61% y/y in July
RE
03:45aProsus buys Indian payments company BillDesk for $4.7 billion
RE
03:44aUK outlines plans for bond sales in late 2021, including green gilts
RE
03:43aSouth African rand firms as dollar hovers near two-week low
RE
03:43aShanghai stainless steel rises on nickel boost, output curbs
RE
03:39aBOJ can't promote 'green' activities without govt strategy -ex-BOJ board member
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive-China regulator probes Ping An Insurance's property investments -sources
2Robinhood shares tumble after PayPal news, SEC scrutiny of key revenue stream
3Stocks shrug off weak China PMIs, dollar slips
4Zoom's tepid growth forecast takes shine off billion-dollar quarter
5QUANTAFUEL ASA : QUANTAFUEL ASA : | Second quarter results 2021

HOT NEWS