South African rand firms as dollar softens

09/27/2022 | 04:18am EDT
South African Rand coins are seen in this illustration picture

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed in early trade on Tuesday, as the U.S. dollar retreated from its 20-year peak on profit taking.

At 0700 GMT, the rand traded at 17.9550 against the dollar, 0.68% firmer than its previous close.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, fell around 0.3% to 113.57, pulling back from a two-decade peak of 114.58 on Monday.

Economists at ETM Analytics said in a note the rand's value against the dollar will likely remain extremely volatile.

"In the more immediate future, however, market sentiment appears to be stabilising, with equities and EM currencies regaining their footing overnight," ETM Analytics added.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was stronger in early deals, with the yield down 6 basis points to 10.815%.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.34% 1.08026 Delayed Quote.-20.22%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.21% 0.7304 Delayed Quote.-6.95%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.27% 13471.71 Real-time Quote.10.45%
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) -0.45% 17.2766 Delayed Quote.-4.46%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.11% 0.96309 Delayed Quote.-15.39%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.28% 0.012287 Delayed Quote.-8.35%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.49% 0.5691 Delayed Quote.-16.03%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) -0.63% 17.9592 Delayed Quote.12.20%
HOT NEWS