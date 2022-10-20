South African rand firms on weaker dollar; stocks edge up

At 1541 GMT, the rand traded at 18.2000 against the dollar, 0.6% firmer than its previous close.

The U.S. dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, fell 0.6% to 112.34.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the Top-40 and the broader all-share indexes closed 0.2% higher.

Shares in Clicks rose over 5% after the pharmacy chain reported higher annual earnings, supported by pent-up demand for beauty products, medicines and vaccination programmes after the easing of COVID-19 lockdowns.

South African petrochemical firm Sasol was among the top fallers, down 8% after it declared force majeure on the supply and export of certain products because of a strike at state-owned logistics firm Transnet.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was weaker in afternoon deals, with the yield rising 7.5 basis points to 10.945%.

