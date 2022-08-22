Log in
News: Latest News
South African rand flat against dollar, stocks slip

08/22/2022 | 11:35am EDT
South African Rand coins are seen in this illustration picture

(Reuters) -South Africa's rand was flat on Monday, as the dollar continued to surge after more Federal Reserve officials flagged the likelihood of aggressive interest rate hikes.

At 1511 GMT, the rand traded at 17.0150 against the dollar, 0.07% stronger than its previous close.

Local investors will be looking this week at July consumer and producer inflation, second-quarter unemployment and a leading business cycle indicator for clues on the health of the economy.

Global investors will be eyeing the Jackson Hole symposium later this week, where Fed Chair Jerome Powell headlines a host of policy makers.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), the Top-40 index closed down 0.78% at 62,482 points, while the broader all-share dropped 0.75% to 69,195 points.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was stable at 10.315%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru and Anait Miridzhanian in GdanskEditing by Toby Chopra and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS