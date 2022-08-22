South African rand flat against dollar, stocks slip

At 1511 GMT, the rand traded at 17.0150 against the dollar, 0.07% stronger than its previous close.

Local investors will be looking this week at July consumer and producer inflation, second-quarter unemployment and a leading business cycle indicator for clues on the health of the economy.

Global investors will be eyeing the Jackson Hole symposium later this week, where Fed Chair Jerome Powell headlines a host of policy makers.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), the Top-40 index closed down 0.78% at 62,482 points, while the broader all-share dropped 0.75% to 69,195 points.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was stable at 10.315%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru and Anait Miridzhanian in GdanskEditing by Toby Chopra and Matthew Lewis)