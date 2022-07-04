Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South African rand flat against the dollar, stocks rise on higher oil

07/04/2022 | 12:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A South African Rand is seen in this illustration picture

(Reuters) -South Africa's rand was flat against the dollar on Monday, helped by a quiet trading session amid a holiday in the United States, while stocks rose on higher oil prices as worries over tight supply outweighed recession fears.

At 1544 GMT, the rand traded at 16.3400 against the dollar, close to its previous close of 16.3375.

The dollar index stood at around 105.220, not far below last month's two-decade high of 105.790. Some currencies gained against the safe-haven dollar, with the U.S. markets closed for Independence Day.

However, analysts in South Africa have cautioned that the rand is not out of the woods and faced risk factors that could further weaken the currency, which hit a 20-month low last week.

"Q3.22 is still at risk of marked weakness, both for the rand and for all risk assets, with lower liquidity levels in global financial markets," Investec analyst Annabel Bishop said in a research note.

Should the current degree of power cuts by state power utility Eskom continue into the third quarter, it risks pushing South African economy into a recession, she warned.

Late last month, Eskom started implementing the worst power cuts South Africa has seen in more than two years, blaming it on a labour strike hampering efforts to repair malfunctioning units.

Shares in the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) rose, mirroring the gains in global equities, which were helped by a bounce in oil as supply concerns driven by lower OPEC output, unrest in Libya and sanctions on Russia outweighed fears of a global recession.

Overall on the JSE, the All-Share index rose 2.08% to 67,025 points, while the Top-40 index closed 2.11% higher at 60,902 points.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was lower, with the yield up 5.5 basis points at 10.480%.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian in Gdansk and Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Louise Heavens and Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:38pUK adds six people, one business to Russia sanctions list
RE
12:36pOhio city imposes curfew after protests over Black man killed by police
RE
12:28pECB top shareholder Germany lays out conditions for aid to indebted states
RE
12:28pShooting reported at July 4th parade route in Chicago suburb - county sheriff
RE
12:25pIrish H1 tax revenues up 25% year-on-year, surplus grows
RE
12:16pSwine fever outbreak in Germany's top pork state poses lasting threat
RE
12:14pArgentina black market peso crashes after economy ministry shake-up
RE
12:10pGermany's Scholz revives 1960s-style meets with unions, bosses on inflation
RE
12:04pSouth African rand flat against the dollar, stocks rise on higher oil
RE
11:48aUK to review tax rules for foreign sovereign investors
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ETF overview: Information technology, Consumer staples, Emerging market..
2Momentum Picks: 5 stocks for the summer
3VONOVIA : Barclays keeps its Buy rating
4Ryanair records busiest month ever in June, load factor hits 95%
5ODL - additional work added to Deepsea Stavanger Equinor Contract

HOT NEWS