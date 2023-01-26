South African rand flat ahead of rate decision

At 0622 GMT, the rand traded at 17.1050 against the dollar.

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) will announce its latest monetary policy move at a news conference around 1300 GMT.

A Reuters poll published last week showed that 11 of 20 economists expect the central bank to hike rates by 50 basis points (bps) to 7.50%. Eight project an increase of 25 bps and one economist forecast no change.

December consumer inflation in South Africa dipped to 7.2% year-on-year from 7.4% in the prior month, data showed last week, in a sign the price pressures have been gradually easing in Africa's most industrialised economy.

The central bank targets inflation between 3% and 6%.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was almost unchanged in early deals, with the yield at 9.630%.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)