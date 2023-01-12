Advanced search
South African rand flat, focus on U.S. inflation data

01/12/2023 | 02:17am EST
South African Rand coins are seen in this illustration picture

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand was flat early on Thursday, as investors awaited U.S. inflation data, which could determine whether the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of its policy tightening and ease the pressure on global central banks.

At 0658 GMT, the rand traded at 16.9475 against the dollar, 0.03% weaker than its previous close.

The annual reading for U.S. CPI is expected to show a decline to 6.5% in December from 7.1% in the prior month, according to Refinitiv data.

"Should it surprise to the downside, it will have major implications for the dollar that will likely come under tremendous pressure," ETM Analytics said in a research note.

"The opposite also holds true, but to a lesser extent, given just how much has already been priced into the market," it added.

The risk-sensitive rand often takes its cues from global drivers such as the U.S. monetary policy in the absence of major local events.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was almost unchanged in early deals, with the yield at 9.855%.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.15% 1.21395 Delayed Quote.0.47%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.08% 0.74383 Delayed Quote.0.85%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.32% 478.88 Real-time Quote.5.00%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.14% 2090.45 Real-time Quote.6.63%
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) 0.23% 18.23568 Delayed Quote.0.35%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.07% 1.07571 Delayed Quote.0.34%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.07% 0.012246 Delayed Quote.1.37%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.33% 0.63462 Delayed Quote.0.36%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.27% 159.46 Real-time Quote.5.24%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) 0.26% 16.9474 Delayed Quote.-0.10%
