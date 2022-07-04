Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South African rand flat in early trade

07/04/2022 | 03:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A South African Rand is seen in this illustration picture

(Reuters) - South Africa's rand was flat in early trade on Monday, as the safe-haven dollar firmed on growth fears.

At 0701 GMT, the rand traded at 16.3325 against the dollar, 0.03% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar index stood at around 105.100, not far below last month's two-decade high of 105.790.

"The dollar will likely remain supported and the rand under pressure in the near term, with a recovery of last week's losses seemingly unlikely unless there is a significant shift in the market's assessment of the global inflation and economic outlook," ETM Analytics wrote in a research note.

On the stock market, the Top-40 index and the broader all-share index rose around 1% in early trade.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was stable at 10.445%.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian in Gdansk, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:49aWhy Australia is battling floods again
RE
03:48aChina evergrande group aiming to win offshore creditors' support…
RE
03:43aEuro zone yields rise as rush to safe-haven assets pauses
RE
03:43aThailand to release June inflation on Tuesday at 0200 GMT
RE
03:38aOBITUARY : Reuters journalist Tsegaye Tadesse had front row seat to Ethiopian history
RE
03:38aIndonesia sovereign wealth fund, China fund sign $3 billion investment deal
RE
03:36aRussia to lift COVID-19 curbs on entry into the country from July 15
RE
03:34aWest African leaders lift economic and financial sanctions on Mali
RE
03:34aTurkey Annual Inflation Rate Neared 80% in June
DJ
03:33aUzbekistan says 243 wounded in Karakalpakstan unrest
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HELLOFRESH : Bernstein keeps a Sell rating
2Swiss inflation in June tops 3%, highest since 2008
3News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
4Del Vecchio's close aide takes reins of business empire
5BASF SE : Bernstein gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS