South African rand flat on day despite U.S. jobs miss; stocks edge up

10/09/2021 | 04:29am EDT
South African Rand coins are seen in this illustration picture

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The South African rand was little changed against the dollar on Friday, as markets bet a lacklustre U.S. jobs report would not prevent the Federal Reserve from starting to taper its asset purchases as early as November.

At 1640 GMT, the rand traded at 14.9525 against the dollar, marginally better than its previous close of 14.9550.

U.S. non-farm payrolls increased by 194,000 jobs last month, versus economists' forecasts for a rise of 500,000, but the dollar was broadly unmoved against a basket of currencies.

Along with other risk-sensitive currencies, the rand often moves on shifts in the outlook for U.S. monetary policy.

In the Johannesburg equities market, stocks ended in the green due to a stellar performance from precious metal miners and after Britain said it would scrap tough COVID-19 quarantine requirements for 47 destinations including South Africa.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange's All-Share index rose 0.13% to 65,242 points, while the Top-40 index climbed 0.2% to 58,839 points.

The resources index jumped 2.66%, led by Northam Platinum up 14.07% and Sibanye Stillwater up 9.60%, as gold, platinum, silver and palladium miners tracked a rise in prices of those metals. [GOL/]

The travel and leisure index climbed 1.17% as City Lodge Hotels, Tsogo Sun Hotels, Tsogo Sun Gaming and Sun International, the owner of casinos and hotels including the Sun City Resort, rose between 0.56% and 2.98%.

"The UK is a key source market into South Africa. So this is a real boost for our travel and tourism industry that ... has been decimated by the effects of the global pandemic," said Graham Wood, group chief operating officer for hospitality at Sun International.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark 2030 government bond rose 3 basis points to 9.545%, reflecting a weaker price.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; editing by Philippa Fletcher and Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
