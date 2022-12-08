Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

South African rand gains ahead of manufacturing, Q3 current account data

12/08/2022 | 05:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
New South African bank notes featuring an image of former South African President Nelson Mandela are displayed at an office in Johannesburg

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand strengthened in early trade on Thursday, ahead of much anticipated domestic third-quarter current account and October manufacturing data.

At 0711 GMT, the rand traded at 17.1100 against the dollar, 0.36% stronger than its previous close.

Local investor attention will be on third-quarter current account data and October manufacturing numbers due later in the day, which could give clues on the health of South African economy.

Economists polled by Reuters are predicting the current account deficit will narrow to 0.8% of gross domestic product and that manufacturing output will rise 4.5% year on year.

The dollar index was last trading up 0.08% at 105.21.

On the stock market, the Top-40 index and the broader all-share were both up 0.04% in early trade.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was lower in early deals, with the yield up 5 basis points to 10.510%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.39% 1.21621 Delayed Quote.-10.33%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.02% 0.73214 Delayed Quote.-7.38%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.12% 468.95 Real-time Quote.-12.72%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.05% 12953.11 Real-time Quote.6.71%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.04% 1990.33 Real-time Quote.0.37%
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) 0.39% 18.0739 Delayed Quote.-0.33%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.11% 1.05024 Delayed Quote.-7.95%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.22% 0.012133 Delayed Quote.-9.65%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.09% 0.63483 Delayed Quote.-7.50%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.06% 154.68 Real-time Quote.-12.24%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) 0.39% 17.21169 Delayed Quote.8.33%
Latest news "Economy"
05:56aChina's Weilong Delicious to raise $130.6 million in Hong Kong IPO
RE
05:55aRussia says goal of Zaporizhzhia nuclear safety zone is to 'stop Ukraine shelling'
RE
05:55aJapan PM Kishida: Will take tax steps in stages towards fiscal 2027
RE
05:51aSaudi lays on lavish welcome as China's Xi heralds 'new era' in relations
RE
05:51aRussia says U.S. withdrawal from INF treaty 'created vacuum'
RE
05:46aUK interior minister warns of Christmas airport delays due to strikes
RE
05:46aSouth African rand gains ahead of manufacturing, Q3 current account data
RE
05:43aIsrael's next finance minister brings religion to the front of economic strategy
RE
05:39aRussia's Duma passes bill banning surrogacy for foreigners
RE
05:35aMalaysia's anti-graft agency probes alleged misuse of $136 billion in govt funds
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia stocks edge up despite global growth worries
2Netherlands plans curbs on chip exports to China in deal with U.S.-Bloo..
3SWISS REINSURANCE COMPANY : Raised to Buy by JP Morgan
4Australian shares fall for third day as miners, recession fears weigh
5South Korea orders striking steel, petrochemical truckers to return to ..

HOT NEWS