South African rand gains as dollar falters; unemployment data due

At 0641 GMT, the rand traded at 17.1100 against the dollar, about 0.4% stronger than its closing level on Monday. The dollar was down around 0.3% against a basket of currencies.

Statistics South Africa is scheduled to release third-quarter unemployment numbers around 0930 GMT. The official jobless rate edged lower in the second quarter but remained very high at 33.9%.

Analysts expect it to remain elevated as economic growth is so sluggish.

Central bank data on Tuesday showed a 9.34% year-on-year expansion in private sector credit in October, slightly smaller than the previous month's 9.74% growth.

The South African government's benchmark 2030 bond was little changed in early deals, with the yield falling 2 basis points to 10.255%.

