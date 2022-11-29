Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

South African rand gains as dollar falters; unemployment data due

11/29/2022 | 02:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: South African Rand coins are seen in this photo illustration

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The South African rand gained in early trade on Tuesday as the dollar faltered in global markets, with domestic unemployment figures due to be published later in the day.

At 0641 GMT, the rand traded at 17.1100 against the dollar, about 0.4% stronger than its closing level on Monday. The dollar was down around 0.3% against a basket of currencies.

Statistics South Africa is scheduled to release third-quarter unemployment numbers around 0930 GMT. The official jobless rate edged lower in the second quarter but remained very high at 33.9%.

Analysts expect it to remain elevated as economic growth is so sluggish.

Central bank data on Tuesday showed a 9.34% year-on-year expansion in private sector credit in October, slightly smaller than the previous month's 9.74% growth.

The South African government's benchmark 2030 bond was little changed in early deals, with the yield falling 2 basis points to 10.255%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.64% 1.2034 Delayed Quote.-10.90%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.49% 0.74484 Delayed Quote.-5.73%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.85% 461.8 Real-time Quote.-13.20%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -0.01% 2005.98 Real-time Quote.0.95%
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) -0.27% 17.67998 Delayed Quote.-2.27%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.35% 1.03805 Delayed Quote.-8.82%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.09% 0.012238 Delayed Quote.-8.84%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 1.09% 0.62282 Delayed Quote.-9.08%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.78% 152.63 Real-time Quote.-12.28%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) -0.65% 17.03202 Delayed Quote.7.22%
Latest news "Economy"
03:09aJERA expects fire-hit Freeport LNG Texas shipments to fully resume by March
RE
03:06aWelders wanted: France steps up recruitment drive as nuclear crisis deepens
RE
03:04aChina's Xi says willing to build closer partnership with Russia on energy -state media
RE
03:03aIndia's finished steel imports from Russia hit 4-year high in April-October
RE
03:00aJapan's $210 billion supplementary budget set to pass lower house
RE
02:55aAlfa Laval announces $95 million energy transition-related investment
RE
02:52aCongo Republic forecasts economic growth of 2.6% in 2022
RE
02:52aNearly all toy, food retailers in Germany planning price hikes -Ifo
RE
02:51aHong kong's hang seng tech index surges 7%…
RE
02:50aFactbox-Regulatory measures to support China's property sector
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Behind Foxconn's China woes: mistrust, miscommunication, COVID curbs
2EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Slightly Higher After China Clampdow..
3Asia shares take comfort in China property rally
4Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Mixed Amid Continued Worries Ove..
5LUFTHANSA AG : Bernstein keeps a Sell rating

HOT NEWS