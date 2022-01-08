Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South African rand gains as mixed U.S. jobs report dents dollar

01/08/2022 | 03:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
South African Rand coins are seen in this illustration picture

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The South African rand advanced further on Friday, taking this week's gains to more than 2% against the dollar, as the greenback dipped on a mixed U.S. jobs report.

The rand has also benefited this week from bets that the South African Reserve Bank will hike interest rates early this year.

At 1608 GMT, the rand traded at 15.6250 against the dollar, around 0.7% stronger than its previous close.

U.S. non farm payrolls rose by 199,000 last month, well short of the 400,000 estimate, but analysts noted underlying data in the report appeared sturdier, with the unemployment rate falling to 3.9% against expectations of 4.1% while earnings rose by 0.6%.

The dollar fell slightly in response to the jobs numbers, trading down more than 0.4% on the day against a basket of currencies.

Earlier on Friday a South African purchasing managers' index showed manufacturing activity expanded at a slower rate in December, but that did little to influence rand trading.

Johannesburg-listed stocks lost ground marginally but ended the first trading week of the year in positive territory.

Stock markets globally have been on a roller coaster this week, as rising cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant overlapped with concerns about faster-than-expected interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve and a continued Chinese crackdown on its technology companies.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange's All-share index lost 0.3% to end the day at 73,940 points and the blue-chip index of top 40 companies dropped 0.25% to close the week at 67,251 points.

The yield on the South African government's benchmark 2030 bond was down 2.5 basis points at 9.405%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.39% 1.3585 Delayed Quote.0.03%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.64% 0.7904 Delayed Quote.-0.70%
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) -0.21% 17.7096 Delayed Quote.-2.41%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.58% 1.1359 Delayed Quote.-0.66%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.15% 0.013464 Delayed Quote.0.11%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.60% 0.678 Delayed Quote.-1.42%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) -0.85% 15.5875 Delayed Quote.-1.70%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:41aBritish fintech PrimaryBid close to finalising $150 million funding from SoftBank - Sky News
RE
05:25aAt least 16 stranded snow-tourists die at Pakistan hill station
RE
05:16aKazakhstan detains ex-security chief, president consults with Putin
RE
05:15aKazakhstan detains ex-security chief, president consults with Putin
RE
04:28aEXPLAINER : From stability to turmoil - what's going on in Kazakhstan
RE
04:26aRoyal Caribbean pauses some cruise operations due to Omicron concerns
RE
04:14aExplainer-From stability to turmoil - what's going on in Kazakhstan
RE
04:08aMINISTRY OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY OF REPUBLIC : Indo US Trade- Commerce gets a fillip with improving Agri Market Access
PU
03:59aPet pig's death prompts African swine fever probe in Thailand
RE
03:40aSouth African rand gains as mixed U.S. jobs report dents dollar
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook parent's head of communications leaves company
2Tesla raises Full Self Driving software price to $12,000 in U.S., Musk ..
3British fintech PrimaryBid close to finalising $150 million funding fro..
4Explainer: From stability to turmoil - what's going on in Kazakhstan
5Credit Suisse chairman to be rebuked by board over COVID-19 rule breach..

HOT NEWS