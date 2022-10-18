Advanced search
South African rand gains on improved global sentiment

10/18/2022 | 03:28am EDT
FILE PHOTO: South African Rand coins are seen in this photo illustration

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand strengthened in early trade on Tuesday, bolstered by improved global market sentiment after a dramatic U-turn in British fiscal policy.

At 0655 GMT, the rand traded at 18.0050 against the U.S. dollar, 0.4% firmer than its previous close.

On Monday, Britain's new finance minister Jeremy Hunt scrapped Prime Minister Liz Truss's economic plan and scaled back her vast energy subsidy, boosting appetite for risk.

The volatile rand tends to rally at times of global investor optimism, when the relatively high yields it offers make it an attractive carry trade.

Curbing further gains in the rand, South African state utility Eskom ramped up scheduled power cuts after generators at five of its plants broke down overnight.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was little changed in early deals, with the yield up 0.5 basis points to 10.785%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) -0.29% 17.7254 Delayed Quote.-1.86%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) -0.29% 18.0107 Delayed Quote.14.75%
