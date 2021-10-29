Log in
South African rand heads for weekly loss on power cuts and elections

10/29/2021 | 03:59am EDT
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The South African rand was heading for a heavy weekly loss on Friday, hurt by severe power cuts and uncertainty ahead of municipal elections on Monday.

At 0630 GMT, the rand traded at 15.1625 against the dollar, 0.1% weaker than its previous close and on course for a weekly loss of more than 2%.

"Ahead of Monday's municipal elections and amid ongoing (power) loadshedding, the market is turning increasingly cautious towards the rand," ETM Analytics said in a note.

Struggling state power utility Eskom has implemented scheduled power cuts - known locally as loadshedding - every day this week because of faults at its ageing coal-fired plants.

The local government vote on Monday will test support for the governing African National Congress.

Earlier on Friday central bank data showed private sector credit grew 1.6% year on year in September, compared with to a 1.2% expansion in August.

An inflation-linked bond auction and a Treasury bill auction are scheduled to take place later and budget and trade data are due for release around 1200 GMT.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2021
