South African rand holds on to gains against resurgent dollar

At 1602 GMT, the rand traded at 17.1600 against the dollar, nearly 0.2% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar index, which was last trading up 0.14% at 104.38, was also aided by U.S. data pointing to labour market strength that could keep the U.S. Federal Reserve hawkish for longer.

Emerging market currencies such as the rand are highly susceptible to global drivers such as U.S. monetary policy in the absence of major local events.

With the clearing of uncertainty on the political future of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa following his win as the leader of the governing African National Congress party, market jitters among local investors have died down for now.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the Top-40 index ended 0.85% lower, while the broader all-share index closed down 0.83%, mirroring similar moves in global equities.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was stronger, with the yield down 4 basis points to 10.170%.

