South African rand holds on to gains against resurgent dollar

12/22/2022 | 11:08am EST
A street money changer counts South African Rands in Harare

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South Africa's rand held on to gains on Thursday, despite the dollar's recovery on the back of strong economic data that showed the U.S. economy rebounded faster than previously estimated in the third quarter.

At 1602 GMT, the rand traded at 17.1600 against the dollar, nearly 0.2% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar index, which was last trading up 0.14% at 104.38, was also aided by U.S. data pointing to labour market strength that could keep the U.S. Federal Reserve hawkish for longer.

Emerging market currencies such as the rand are highly susceptible to global drivers such as U.S. monetary policy in the absence of major local events.

With the clearing of uncertainty on the political future of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa following his win as the leader of the governing African National Congress party, market jitters among local investors have died down for now.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the Top-40 index ended 0.85% lower, while the broader all-share index closed down 0.83%, mirroring similar moves in global equities.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was stronger, with the yield down 4 basis points to 10.170%.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian and Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Peter Graff)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.41% 1.20277 Delayed Quote.-9.92%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.27% 0.73206 Delayed Quote.-7.05%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -1.32% 456.9 Real-time Quote.-14.01%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.15% 12926.06 Real-time Quote.6.11%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -0.67% 1974.97 Real-time Quote.-0.35%
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) -0.38% 18.18065 Delayed Quote.1.08%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.11% 1.06001 Delayed Quote.-6.55%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.05% 0.01206 Delayed Quote.-9.83%
JSE LIMITED 0.28% 103.49 End-of-day quote.-7.60%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.54% 0.62526 Delayed Quote.-7.21%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -1.14% 151.5 Real-time Quote.-12.45%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) -0.20% 17.1512 Delayed Quote.8.21%
HOT NEWS