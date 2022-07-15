Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South African rand hovers near 23-month lows as dollar strength weighs

07/15/2022 | 03:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration photo of a two Rand coin

(Reuters) - South Africa's rand hovered near 23-month lows in early trade on Friday, as the dollar briefly paused its ascendancy after two Federal Reserve policymakers said they favoured a smaller rate rise to fight soaring inflation.

At 0638 GMT, the rand traded at 17.1900 against the dollar, up marginally from its previous close, but not far from the Thursday low of 17.3000, a level unseen since August 2020.

Traders had ramped up bets that the Fed would go for a full percentage point at their July 26-27 meeting after hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data on Wednesday.

But those bets were pared after Fed Governor Christopher Waller and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard both said they favoured another 75 basis-point hike for this month, in spite of the inflation figures.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six rivals, last edged up to 108.68. It had climbed to 109.29 a day earlier, its highest since September 2002.

The dollar strength has come at the expense of riskier assets such as the rand, underpinned by fears of a global recession, driving investors towards safe-haven assets.

The local currency is also dependent on the performance of the mining sector, which saw a 7.8% year-on-year contraction in domestic production in May.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was higher in early deals, with the yield down 3.5 basis points to 10.975%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:11aHungary's construction output rises by 9.9% y/y in May -stats
RE
03:06aSouth African rand hovers near 23-month lows as dollar strength weighs
RE
03:04aYellen says G20 must act to address short-term food insecurity crisis
RE
03:04aYellen says g20 countries should avoid export restrictions and s…
RE
03:04aYellen says fiscal support should be targeted at those most in n…
RE
03:04aYellen calls for better data transparency, urges g20 countries t…
RE
03:04aU.s. treasury secretary yellen calls for action to address shor…
RE
03:03aINDONESIA CHIEF ECONOMIC MINISTER : Countries should develop food…
RE
03:02aSouthern African bloc further extends Mozambique troop deployment
RE
03:00aBenchmark lme nickel falls 4.8%…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EU New Car Registrations Fell to 26-Year Low in June
2PGS ASA: Last day of subscription period in the Subsequent Offering
3Software : announces Management Board expansion for strategy accelerati..
4Digi - results for the second quarter 2022
5UNIPER : Goldman Sachs drops its Sell rating

HOT NEWS