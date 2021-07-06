South African rand leads EMEA FX higher on commodity gains

* Rand up over 3% YTD
* EM currencies, stocks flat
* Polish zloty dips, but rate hike bets grow
July 6 (Reuters) - Currencies in Europe, the Middle East,
and Africa rose on Tuesday as the dollar continued its decline
due to mixed labour data, with South Africa's rand leading the
gains on a rise in the prices of major commodities exported by
the country.
Russia's rouble rose 0.1% to 73.2460 to the dollar,
while Turkey's lira added 0.2%. Central European
currencies moved about 0.2% higher to the dollar, and were flat
to the euro.
The rand rose as much as 0.7% to 14.1594 to the
dollar, supported by rising gold, base metal, and iron ore
prices.
The currency is now the best performing emerging market unit
this year with a more-than 3% gain, overtaking Brazil's real
.
Improving economic trends have also helped sentiment over
Africa's largest economy, although analysts have cautioned that
certain facets, including tax revenue and infrastructure
spending, remain at risk from the coronavirus.
"Inflation risks remain subdued due to an exceptional
performance of the rand and well-anchored expectations of
households ... which is in sharp contrast to other emerging and
developed economies," analysts at Credit Suisse wrote in a note.
"We expect the rand to stabilise at a slightly weaker level,
consistent with a gradually narrowing current account surplus in
H2 and a stronger dollar."
The rouble rose 0.1% as oil prices reached their
highest level since 2018. But gains in the currency were muted
as the finance ministry flagged more foreign currency buying in
July.
Turkey's lira remained in focus after a bigger-than-expected
spike in June inflation furthered the case for tighter monetary
policy in the country. But hawkish signals from the central bank
could put it at odds with the government.
Broader emerging market currencies rose on Tuesday, with the
dollar on the back foot after weak payrolls data last week
furthered speculation that the Federal Reserve would likely hold
low interest rates for longer.
But concerns over rising cases of the more infectious Delta
coronavirus variant bought down Asian currencies, keeping MSCI's
index of emerging market currencies flat for the
day.
Stocks followed a similar trend, although most
bourses in EMEA marked small gains. Russian stocks rose
0.5%.
In central Europe, Poland's zloty fell slightly to
the euro, after marking strong gains on Monday following
somewhat hawkish comments from the central bank governor, Adam
Glapinski.
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2021, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2021, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX
For TOP NEWS across emerging markets
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see
(Reporting by Ambar Warrick;
Editing by Alison Williams)