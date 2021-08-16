Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South African rand opens weaker; CPI, retail data due this week

08/16/2021 | 03:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
South African Rand coins are seen in this illustration picture

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand opened slightly weaker on Monday as disappointing Chinese economic data put a dampener on the global mood.

Later in the week investor attention will turn to South Africa's consumer price index (CPI) and retail sales data for clues about inflationary pressures and consumer demand.

Africa's most industrialised nation has seen an uneven recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, with some sectors like mining buoyed by bumper commodity prices but others like tourism still badly affected.

At 0640 GMT, the rand traded at 14.7400 against the dollar, roughly 0.1% weaker than its previous close.

Chinese figures on July retail sales and industrial production missed forecasts, a trend that is only likely to get worse given the recent tightening in coronavirus restrictions there.

China is one of South Africa's largest trading partners, and South African assets are highly susceptible to swings in sentiment on international markets.

Local government bonds were little changed in early deals, with the yield on the 2030 instrument at 8.885%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Giles Elgood)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:14aChina economy under pressure as factory output, retail sales growth slow sharply
RE
04:14aChina's Didi improves pay transparency for drivers
RE
04:12aANALYSIS : Valuing China assets no easy task after $1 trillion wipeout
RE
04:11aMeggitt suitor TransDigm has until Sept. 14 to make rival offer
RE
04:06aDollar steadies after weak China data; Fed minutes eyed
RE
04:04aPakistan 2036 Eurobond drops to nine-month low on Afghanistan conflict
RE
03:58aDollar steadies after weak China data; Fed minutes eyed
RE
03:51aTIMELINE-The rise and fall of Malaysia's Muhyiddin Yassin
RE
03:51aNew Zealand set to deliver Asia's first pandemic-era rate hike
RE
03:42aChinese steel futures fall on subdued economic data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China economy under pressure as factory output, retail sales growth slow sharply
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China shares rise on hopes for more policy support; Hong Kong down
3HSBC snaps up Axa's Singapore insurance assets for $575 million in Asia expansion
4Drumbeat grows louder for BHP to exit petroleum
5FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION : Japanese shares fall as Delta fears, stronger yen weigh

HOT NEWS