South African rand opens weaker; CPI, retail data due this week

Later in the week investor attention will turn to South Africa's consumer price index (CPI) and retail sales data for clues about inflationary pressures and consumer demand.

Africa's most industrialised nation has seen an uneven recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, with some sectors like mining buoyed by bumper commodity prices but others like tourism still badly affected.

At 0640 GMT, the rand traded at 14.7400 against the dollar, roughly 0.1% weaker than its previous close.

Chinese figures on July retail sales and industrial production missed forecasts, a trend that is only likely to get worse given the recent tightening in coronavirus restrictions there.

China is one of South Africa's largest trading partners, and South African assets are highly susceptible to swings in sentiment on international markets.

Local government bonds were little changed in early deals, with the yield on the 2030 instrument at 8.885%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Giles Elgood)