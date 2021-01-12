Log in
South African rand pauses as vaccine progress checks slide

01/12/2021 | 02:52am EST
A South African Rand is seen in this illustration picture

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The South African rand was flat early on Tuesday as news that the country had secured more coronavirus vaccines offset a steep slide that has seen the currency lose more than 5% against the dollar so far this year.

At 0645 GMT, the rand traded at 15.5300 versus the dollar, the same level as its previous close.

President Cyril Ramaphosa late on Monday said that the country had secured 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, which would be delivered mainly in the first half of the year.

South Africa has recorded more than 1.2 million COVID-19 cases and over 33,000 deaths, the most on the African continent, but is yet to start its vaccination drive.

Ramaphosa, however, said the cabinet had decided to maintain "level 3" lockdown restrictions, with relatively minor tweaks.

Traders will look to November manufacturing data around 1100 GMT to gauge the pace of the economy in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Government bonds barely budged in early deals, with the yield on the 2030 instrument 0.5 basis points lower at 8.83%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.86% 530.92 Delayed Quote.1.21%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -0.01% 1829.99 Delayed Quote.3.68%
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) -0.21% 18.85549 Delayed Quote.5.30%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.27% 173.75 Delayed Quote.0.95%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) -0.11% 15.50395 Delayed Quote.4.44%
