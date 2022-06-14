Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South African rand recovers against dollar amid U.S. slowdown worries

06/14/2022 | 03:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A South African Rand is seen in this illustration picture

(Reuters) - The South African rand recovered early on Tuesday, as the dollar pulled back from a two-decade peak amid fears that aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve would push the U.S. economy into recession.

At 0632 GMT, the rand traded at 15.9900 against the dollar, 0.87% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major peers, was trading at 104.95, below a 20-year peak of 105.29 struck on Monday.

"While the broader bullish bias remains intact, the topside bias in the USD has stalled this morning, providing some temporary breathing room for battered currency markets," ETM Analytics said in a research note.

The Fed is scheduled to make its next policy announcement on Wednesday and investors will be highly focused on signals about the pace and scale of future rate hikes.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond firmed slightly in early deals, with the yield down 2.5 basis points to 10.425%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:27aSterling Steadies After Monday's Selloff
DJ
03:22aSouth African rand recovers against dollar amid U.S. slowdown worries
RE
03:22aBeijing launches probe into bar blamed for capital's COVID surge
RE
03:21aSouth Africa's Telkom lowers revenue and profit guidance
RE
03:20aUK's first migrant deportation flight to Rwanda set to depart on Tuesday
RE
03:19aBOJ keeps 10-yr yield pinned down but 5-yr jumps amid overseas yield surge
RE
03:15aSri Lanka gives public workers extra day off to grow food
RE
03:13aS.Korean shares hit 19-month low on faster Fed rate-hike worries
RE
03:08aMoscow Exchange suspends Swiss franc trading after new sanctions
RE
03:04aFTSE 100 Set for Modest Rebound; Unemployment Data in Focus
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LVMH : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
2Atos CEO quits as he loses power struggle over strategy
3Asian companies' profits drop for first time in 7 quarters
4FDA Approves Lilly and Incyte's OLUMIANT® (baricitinib) As First and On..
5DSM : Bernstein takes a positive view

HOT NEWS