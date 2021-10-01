Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South African rand recovers as dollar eases, stocks fall

10/01/2021 | 11:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Cooling towers are pictured at a coal-based power station owned by Eskom in Duhva

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -The South African rand rose against an easing dollar on Friday, erasing some of the losses suffered in the week as currency markets braced for a rise in U.S. interest rates.

At 1505 GMT, the rand traded at 14.8950 against the dollar, 0.96% firmer than its previous close.

The rand slipped to a more than five-week low of 15.2500 this week as COVID-19 concerns, wobbles in China's growth and a Washington gridlock ahead of a looming deadline to lift the U.S. government's borrowing limit, lent support to the dollar which is seen as a safe-haven asset.

The dollar during the week was also bolstered by a surge in U.S. Treasury yields on growing expectations that the Federal Reserve will taper its asset purchases by year-end and hike rates in 2022.

"Some of the (rand) weakness comes from the inverse relationship between emerging market currencies and the stronger dollar," said Bianca Botes, director at Citadel Global.

"However, other structural issues weighing on the rand include the sustained sell-off of local bonds by foreign participants, and the softening of industrial commodity prices as the global economic recovery loses steam."

Recent domestic data has been better than predicted and the economy performed strongly in the first half of the year. Still, the central bank said last week that it thought the bounce-back from the COVID-19 pandemic was mostly done.

Data on Friday showed South African manufacturing activity improved in September but at a slower pace than August.

Government bonds were little changed, with the yield on the 2030 instrument down 0.5 basis points to 9.22%.

Stocks fell tracking moves in global shares.[MKTS/GLOB]

The Top-40 index closed 1.03% lower at 57,265.62 while the broader all-share was down 0.97% to 63,661.02.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:27aFoxconn, Lordstown Motors to pursue U.S. loan for EV factory
RE
11:25aBritish gas pumps still dry, pig cull fears grow
RE
11:22aSouth African rand recovers as dollar eases, stocks fall
RE
11:18aWith help from Tesla, nearly 80% of Norway's new car sales are electric
RE
11:02aExclusive-Fed's Harker says economy close to achieving inflation goal for rate hikes
RE
11:01aExclusive-Afghan central bank drained dollar stockpile before Kabul fell - document
RE
10:55aNews Corp Australia tweaks climate targets amid scrutiny of editorial line
RE
10:48aShort on coal barge supply, Germany's Bergkamen A shutters
RE
10:46aGM auto sales fall for first time in four quarters
RE
10:43aSterling pares weekly losses with afternoon bounce
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tellurian : Explainer-What's behind the wild surges in global LNG price..
2Analyst recommendations: Acceleron Pharma, General Mills, Southwest Air..
3Euro zone inflation jumps to 13-year high, worsening ECB headache
4Scatec : Government approval of Scatec's RMIPPP project in South Africa..
5U.S. consumer spending beats expectations; inflation still hot

HOT NEWS