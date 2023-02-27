Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

South African rand regains some ground as dollar slips

02/27/2023 | 10:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A street money changer counts South African Rands in Harare

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -The South African rand regained some ground on Monday against a weaker U.S. dollar, after a stretch of losses that saw it end last week at its lowest level so far this year.

At 1506 GMT, the rand traded at 18.3925 against the dollar, about 0.2% stronger than its previous close. On Friday, it hit a 2023-low of 18.4850.

The dollar was down around 0.5% against a basket of global currencies, slipping from a seven-week high that had been fuelled by strong U.S. economic data last week.

There were no major South African economic data releases on Monday. Tuesday will see the release of January money supply, trade and budget figures, as well as fourth-quarter unemployment numbers.

The Financial Action Task Force, which sets standards on combating money laundering and illicit financing, added South Africa to its "grey list" on Friday, a knock to the reputation of Africa's most advanced economy.

But markets appeared to have moved on quickly from the news, analysts said.

On the stock market, the Top-40 index closed about 0.9% higher and the broader all-share was up 0.75%.

Steinhoff led gainers with shares up over 40% after the retail holding group reported double-digit revenue growth for its quarter ended-December on Friday.

"We do not believe markets will continue to react over negatively due to the grey-listing, especially since a lot of this unwelcome news has already been priced in," Adriaan Pask, Chief Investment Officer at PSG Wealth said in a note. 

The South African government's benchmark 2030 bond was stronger, with the yield down 6.5 basis points to 10.065%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Nellie Peyton; additional reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and James Macharia Chege)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.65% 1.20223 Delayed Quote.-1.29%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.18% 0.7366 Delayed Quote.-0.49%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 1.44% 457.3 Real-time Quote.-1.45%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.43% 2018.27 Real-time Quote.2.54%
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) 0.56% 19.50934 Delayed Quote.6.76%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.49% 1.0601 Delayed Quote.-1.49%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.29% 0.012101 Delayed Quote.-0.22%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.04% 0.61654 Delayed Quote.-2.92%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 1.47% 149.96 Real-time Quote.-3.06%
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. 13.33% 0.34 End-of-day quote.-33.33%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) -0.02% 18.401 Delayed Quote.8.26%
Latest news "Economy"
11:04aCanaccord's special committee does not approve management-led C$1.13 billion buyout offer
RE
11:03aYellen says legal obstacles remain on seizure of Russian assets to aid Ukraine
RE
11:01aYellen says there are strong controls on u.s. economic aid to uk…
RE
11:01aYellen says u.s. has warned china of 'severe consequences' if go…
RE
11:01aYellen says will examine ukraine's calls for u.s. sanctions on r…
RE
11:01aU.s. treasury's yellen says there are significant legal obstacle…
RE
11:01aYellen says russia should bear cost of damage it has caused in u…
RE
11:01aU.S. Treasury's Yellen makes surprise visit to Ukraine to push economic aid
RE
11:01aYellen also discusses role of western sanctions on degrading rus…
RE
11:01aYellen in kyiv remarks highlights importance of economic and bud…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Explainer-Europe gets ready to revamp its electricity market
2Analyst recommendations: Best Buy, GSK, Rightmove, Shell, State Street...
3Analysis-Some highly rated US companies take unusual funding route as r..
4Boom, bust or a bit of both: US, global economies are a confounding mix
5Pfizer in talks to buy Seagen for likely for more than $30 billion - WS..

HOT NEWS