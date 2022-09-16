Advanced search
South African rand slides as dollar steadies ahead of Fed

09/16/2022 | 12:09pm EDT
Workers wearing protective masks are seen at the reception with an electronic board displaying major indices at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange building in Sandton

(Reuters) -South Africa's rand weakened on Friday, as the U.S. dollar hovered near its recent peaks on expectations that the Federal Reserve would need to hike interest rates more to tame inflation.

At 1600 GMT, the rand traded at 17.6725 against the dollar, 0.48% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six rivals, was last trading at 109.73.

"The highly volatile domestic currency along with its EM peers continues to be affected by the strong greenback as investors favour safe haven inflows in a risk-off environment," Investec analyst Annabel Bishop said in a research note.

Stocks on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange fell, following Wall Street and other equity markets as investors brace for the Fed's rate decision next week.

Local investors will be looking at the South African Reserve Bank (SARB), which will convene a day after the Fed to mete out its own interest rate decision.

Economists polled by Reuters expect SARB to raise its key rate by 75 basis points.

Overall in the stock market, the Top-40 index dropped 1.6% while the broader all-share index closed down 1.46%.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond fell, with the yield up 3 basis points to 10.370%.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian in Johannesburg and Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill and Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.17% 0.66971 Delayed Quote.-6.99%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.41% 1.14008 Delayed Quote.-14.67%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.21% 0.7527 Delayed Quote.-3.98%
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) 0.78% 17.68758 Delayed Quote.-4.09%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.22% 1.00054 Delayed Quote.-12.16%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.22% 0.012554 Delayed Quote.-6.27%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.42% 0.59764 Delayed Quote.-11.97%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) 0.52% 17.6787 Delayed Quote.9.25%
HOT NEWS