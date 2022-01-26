Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South African rand slightly firmer as markets await Fed decision

01/26/2022 | 02:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
South African Rand coins are seen in this illustration picture

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The South African rand strengthened on Wednesday, with market attention firmly pinned on the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is due to update its policy plan later in the day, likely fleshing out timing on expected rate hikes.

Traders will study the U.S. central bank's statement for further clues on the pace of interest rate hikes, as well as how it will go about slimming down its balance sheet.

At 0635 GMT, the rand traded at 15.2300 against the dollar, around 0.1% stronger than its previous close.

Supporting the rand, the South African Reserve Bank is expected to raise rates on Thursday, its first policy meeting of 2022. Economists polled by Reuters predict a 25-basis-point increase in the repo rate to 4.00% in what would be the second successive increase after one in November.

Other domestic drivers this week could include December producer inflation data also due on Thursday and December budget figures on Friday.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond edged higher in early deals, with the yield falling 2.5 basis points to 9.335%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.01% 0.7158 Delayed Quote.-1.46%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.06% 1.35013 Delayed Quote.-0.30%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.12% 0.79348 Delayed Quote.0.12%
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) -0.06% 17.21866 Delayed Quote.-5.05%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.11% 1.12919 Delayed Quote.-0.41%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.06% 0.013366 Delayed Quote.-0.20%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.05% 0.6684 Delayed Quote.-1.94%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) 0.08% 15.2568 Delayed Quote.-4.67%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:42aTwo Senegalese soldiers killed, nine missing after clash with separatists
RE
02:41aTanzania contracts U.S. law firm as advisor for LNG project
RE
02:39aSouth African rand slightly firmer as markets await Fed decision
RE
02:38aUK says not ruling out sanctions on Russia's Putin
RE
02:37aMARKETMIND : No time to waver, Chair Powell
RE
02:35aUK says not ruling out sanctions on Russia's Putin
RE
02:34aReport into UK PM Johnson lockdown gatherings due soon - Truss
RE
02:32aWizz Air says Omicron uncertainty to hit demand in Q4
RE
02:31aIndonesia state power firm says won't allow repeat of coal crunch
RE
02:30aBentley commits to investing $3.4 billion in sustainability over…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Texas Instruments forecasts upbeat revenue on strong chip demand
2U.S. Commerce Dept says chips shortage to persist, will review some pri..
3Biden warns Putin with sanctions as West steps up Ukraine defenses
4Exclusive-Macellum asks Kohl's for board seat, public commitment to exp..
5Investors seek refuge in China as Fed, inflation roil other markets

HOT NEWS