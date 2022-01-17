Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South African rand slips as dollar edges higher

01/17/2022 | 10:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A street money changer counts South African Rands in Harare

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -The South African rand slipped on Monday, as the dollar edged higher amid expectations for several U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hikes this year.

At 1502 GMT, the rand traded at 15.4150 against the dollar, around 0.3% weaker than its previous close. The dollar was up less than 0.1% against a basket of currencies.

The Fed is not expected to move rates at its Jan. 25-26 meeting, but there is a growing drumbeat of hawkish comments coming from within and outside the U.S. central bank.

"As the Fed embarks on a new monetary tightening cycle, investors will gradually turn more judicious over where they invest their capital, and South Africa's fiscal, political and structural shortcomings will be magnified," analysts at ETM Analytics said in a research note.

The rand has started 2022 on a strong note, gaining more than 3% against the dollar and making it one of the best-performing emerging market currencies.

Analysts at Investec say the rand typically enjoys a bout of seasonal strength around December to February, when most northern hemisphere traders are at work whereas the northern hemisphere summer months usually see less risk-taking.

But further out there are worries over South Africa's reform momentum, the long-term health of its public finances and infighting in the governing African National Congress party in a year in which it will hold a leadership contest.

This week's economic data releases include November mining numbers on Tuesday, and December consumer inflation and November retail sales on Wednesday.

On Jan. 27, the South African Reserve Bank will announce its first monetary policy decision of the year, with some traders expecting it to raise rates for the second meeting in a row after a November hike.

Shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) rose on the back of a surprise move by China's central bank to ease policy by cutting rates on medium-term loans.

This triggered a boost to the South African commodities and technology shares which are index heavyweights and linked to the Chinese economy.

The resources index, which represents mining companies especially gold and platinum group metals, rose 0.35% while technology firm Naspers Ltd, which holds through a subsidiary up to 29% stake in Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings, gained 0.47%.

Overall, the benchmark all-share index ended up 0.58% and the blue-chip index of top 40 companies closed 0.64% higher.

Government bonds also weakened on Monday, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 instrument rising 4.5 basis points to 9.415%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.06% 0.72107 Delayed Quote.-0.76%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.20% 1.36468 Delayed Quote.1.06%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.23% 0.7983 Delayed Quote.0.64%
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) 0.29% 17.5589 Delayed Quote.-3.42%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.09% 1.14002 Delayed Quote.0.75%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.13% 0.013468 Delayed Quote.0.42%
INVESTEC GROUP 0.38% 89.62 End-of-day quote.2.36%
NASPERS LIMITED -1.42% 2606.43 End-of-day quote.5.44%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.19% 0.67961 Delayed Quote.-0.57%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.38% 473.4 End-of-day quote.3.63%
THE PLATINUM GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED 0.00% 2.98 End-of-day quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) 0.39% 15.4034 Delayed Quote.-3.81%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:04aUAE fuel truck blast kills three, Yemen Houthis claim attack
RE
11:00aOzone harms East Asian crops, costing $63 bln a year, scientists say
RE
10:59aBank of Canada Survey Indicates Strong Upward Wage Pressure
DJ
10:58aGerman transport minister reverses from 15 mln electric vehicles goal
RE
10:57aBitcoin investors dig in for long haul in 'staggering' shift
RE
10:57aSouth African rand slips as dollar edges higher
RE
10:56aRussian forces arrive in Belarus for joint military drills
RE
10:53aLebanese cabinet to meet next week after three-month gap, Al Jadeed TV says
RE
10:49aFirms see increasing labor shortages and wage pressures - Bank of Canada survey
RE
10:45aThe study, among 150 subjects, also shows that fourth shot is still not effective enough to prevent omicron infection
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Credit Suisse faces more upheaval after chairman's sudden exit
2Nokia Oyj : partners with IP Telecom to deliver quantum-safe data cente..
3Invictus Energy : SPP Supplementary Prospectus
4European shares edge higher ahead of earnings; China adds stimulus
5News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS