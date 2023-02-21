Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

South African rand slips as investors await budget speech

02/21/2023 | 10:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
South African Rand coins are seen in this photo illustration

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -The South African rand on Tuesday slipped to its lowest level this year, with investors awaiting the finance minister's budget speech due on Wednesday that is likely to provide cues on the government's policy trajectory.

At 1524 GMT, the rand traded at 18.2875 per dollar, about 1.04% weaker than its previous close, after earlier hitting its lowest level for 2023 of 18.3225.

The dollar was up about 0.13% at 104.04 against a basket of global currencies, trading near a six-week high it reached on Friday.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver his 2023 budget speech on Wednesday. Apart from presenting updated revenue, expenditure and economic growth forecasts, he is expected to outline a plan for the government to take on part of the debt of struggling state power utility Eskom.

"The ZAR is poised for a big move in either direction tomorrow," said ETM Analytics in a research note.

The rand is on the defensive as one of the worst-performing emerging market currencies this year and is susceptible to any bad news, it said.

Also this week, global watchdog the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which sets standards on combating money laundering and illicit financing, could add South Africa to its "grey list" at meetings in Paris, which could hurt local asset prices.

Shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange fell, weighed down by Sibanye Stillwater Ltd and Sasol Ltd, which both ended over 5% lower. Sibanye said it expected its annual profit to have slumped by as much as 51%, while mixed half-year results by Sasol failed to impress investors.

Overall on the JSE, the broader all-share index fell 1.28%, while the top-40 index closed down 1.36%.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was lower, with the yield up 6.5 basis points at 10.255%.

(Reporting by Nellie Peyton and Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.84% 1.21402 Delayed Quote.-0.55%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.41% 0.74 Delayed Quote.0.42%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.11% 459.52 Real-time Quote.1.25%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -1.13% 2036.74 Real-time Quote.4.91%
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) 1.12% 19.49359 Delayed Quote.5.97%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.06% 1.06875 Delayed Quote.-0.17%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.10% 0.012084 Delayed Quote.0.00%
JSE LIMITED 0.02% 119.05 End-of-day quote.9.75%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.29% 0.62364 Delayed Quote.-1.79%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.98% 151.31 Real-time Quote.0.31%
SASOL LIMITED -0.24% 295 End-of-day quote.9.49%
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED 0.17% 41.5 End-of-day quote.-7.20%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) 0.95% 18.244 Delayed Quote.6.19%
Latest news "Economy"
11:00aIreland cost-of-living package "more targeted" to families in need
AN
10:59aFactbox-Global emission trading systems putting a price on pollution
RE
10:58aBritain's Asda imposes purchase limits on fresh produce lines
RE
10:54aUkraine trades 'collaborator' clergy for POWs in swaps with Russia
RE
10:54aIndia market regulator proposes more power to shareholders
RE
10:52aGerman ministry: cannot confirm report on 20 billion eur TenneT takeover talks
RE
10:45aLloyds Banking's Investor Returns to Face Full-Year Spotlight
DJ
10:44aFactbox-Four-day working week: some are seeing a win-win
RE
10:39aChina's Xi preparing to visit Moscow for summit with Putin -WSJ
RE
10:38aSouth African rand slips as investors await budget speech
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC Q4 profit soars 92% as rising interest rates boost revenue
2Analyst recommendations: Asos, EasyJet, Glacier Bancorp, Mosaic, Trustm..
3China's Nio to build factory for budget EVs - sources
4Analysis-Fed's quandary: Can the economy keep motoring and inflation fa..
5Dollar hovers at six-week highs ahead of data blast

HOT NEWS